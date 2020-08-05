Menu
BORDER CLOSURE: FIFO workers expected to be impacted.
Business

FIFO miners likely included in NSW border closure

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
5th Aug 2020 5:04 PM
FIFO workers in NSW and the ACT are expected to be banned from flying into Queensland from 1am on Saturday.

Queensland Resources Council predicted the move after today’s announcement of Queensland’s hard border closure.

The state’s chief health officer has declared all of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory as hot spots.

As of 1am, Saturday August 8, all visitors will be denied entry except for rare exemptions, and returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.

The Daily Mercury understands the QRC has interpreted this advice to include FIFO workers from NSW and ACT hot spots.

Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane.
The QRC is awaiting further clarification from the State Government.

Last month, QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane warned this outcome was likely to occur.

The majority of Queensland’s interstate FIFO workers recognised as “critical” live in NSW.

“Any further advice from the Chief Health Officer surrounding NSW hot spots would prevent workers living in those areas from flying into Queensland,” Mr Macfarlane said last month.

“Part of the screening process for interstate FIFO workers are company-specific health plans where workers are asked if they live in a COVID-19 hotspot.

“If they answer ‘yes’, the worker is unable to fly to Queensland.”

