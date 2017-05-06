FIFO boss refuses to take pants off after drunken biff

Gold Coast man Samuel William Stanley pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to two charges; one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol and one count of obstructing a police officer in performance of their duties.

"YOU'RE not getting my f***ing pants!"

Usually it's the police who tell you to put your clothes back on if you're caught out in public with your pants down.

So when Gladstone police asked a FIFO worker, in the watch-house following a drunken brawl, to remove his clothes in a standard evidence gathering procedure, things got ugly.

Gold Coast man Samuel William Stanley pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to two charges; one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol and one count of obstructing a police officer in performance of their duties.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending took place over two days, with Stanley, a co-accused and the victim heading out for drinks after work on July 6.

The court heard Stanley was both the co-accused and the victim's employer.

The pair travelled to Gladstone from the Gold Coast for tendered work on behalf of Stanley's own water tank and fire systems business.

The trio began their night at the Gladstone Reef Hotel, across the road from the hotel they were staying at.

Mr Reece said at about 11.50pm the one-time friends and colleagues began to argue inside the premises, and left together shortly after.

But the situation got physical when the trio hit the streets.

Walking along Yarroon St, the co-accused suddenly pushed the victim onto a garden bed.

The co-accused then began to punch the victim several times in the head, causing him to fall off the garden bed and hit his head and shoulder on the concrete.

The co-accused continued to hit the victim while he was down.

The court heard that Stanley joined in and "slapped" the victim on his ribs, before he and the co-accused began to pull the victim up by his shirt.

Stanley and the co-accused took off, leaving the victim to call 000.

The victim was later taken to the hospital with blood dripping from his face and swelling to his head.

In the early hours the following day police attended a residence where Stanley was located, still intoxicated.

He was taken to the watch-house, where police told him to remove his clothes as they were needed for evidence in relation to the assault the night prior.

The court heard Stanley became aggressive towards police, and threw his shirt at one of the officers.

When asked to remove his pants he refused, and told officers: "F*** off, you're not getting my f***ing pants!"

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was initially the peace keeper between the co-accused and the victim.

He said the co-accused and the victim began to argue while inside the premises, and the victim walked away onto the smokers' deck.

Stanley followed the victim in an attempt to cool things down between the two, and did so successfully, before all three left the premises.

Mr Pepito said that the argument started up again outside The Reef, after the victim "refused" to hand over the only spare room key to the hotel.

He said while his client was involved in the assault, he never hit the victim in the head or face.

Mr Pepito said as for his client's behaviour at the watch house, at the time he was "very intoxicated" and could not understand that the removal of clothing was a standard police procedure for gathering evidence.

He said his client acted completely out of character when he found himself intoxicated, in a "confronting" situation and being "demanded" to remove his clothes.

He said while the co-accused remained employed with Stanley's company, the victim no longer worked for him.

Mr Pepito said workers' compensation had been paid to the victim for the injuries he received.

Stanley was fined $1000, and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

A conviction was not recorded.