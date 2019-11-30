Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo. Contributed
Breaking

Fiery crash stops Hervey Bay superboat race

BRENDAN BOWERS
by and Brendan Bowers
30th Nov 2019 1:51 PM | Updated: 6:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERBOATS: Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.

The race has only re-started after The Hulk had flipped in the choppy water conditions.

The Judge being piloted by Matt Turner and John Sand spun into fellow race contestant Maritimo causing the number 11 boat to catch fire.

Safety crews were quickly on the scene and all competitors were taken to safety.

Race Director Russell Embleton advised the  Chronicle that all competitors were not injured.

Embleton made the decision to abandon further racing for the day.

The two boats along with The Hulk are currently being towed back to the pits at Urangan Harbour.

Embelton advised that a review of the incidents will be conducted this afternoon by race control

The Chronicle will keep you updated on any further news as it comes to hand.

emergency fire superboats

Just In

    London terror tweet slammed

    London terror tweet slammed
    • 30th Nov 2019 7:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Celebrating Christmas at Spinnaker Park

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Celebrating Christmas at Spinnaker Park

        News Staff and clients of Encompass Allied Health got into the festive spirit with a special visit from Santa

        Police warn party-goers of potentially deadly synthetic MDMA

        premium_icon Police warn party-goers of potentially deadly synthetic MDMA

        Crime Deadly MDMA spin-off looks and tastes the same as MDMA

        You could face jail for organising mates’ party drugs

        premium_icon You could face jail for organising mates’ party drugs

        Crime It’s all the same to police – supply of a dangerous drug.

        Tensions high as health sector workers meet with hospital

        premium_icon Tensions high as health sector workers meet with hospital

        News The latest impassioned plea for hospital upgrades.