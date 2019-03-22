FIELDS OF DREAMS: BMX gold medallist coming to town

CHAMPION: Connor Fields won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the first American to win an Olympic BMX gold.

BMX: Gladstone will be graced with BMX royalty next week with a number of high-profile stars - including the reigning Olympic gold medallist - coming to the revamped Harbour City BMX track.

The Sun Valley-based track underwent a $348,000 makeover during the Christmas break after being approved for Works For Queensland funding in 2017.

It's hoped the Harbour City BMX Club can attract major BMX events to the region in the coming years, including state and national titles.

The track's biggest test to date will come on Sunday when BMX stars start riding into town.

They'll be an open coaching session by 2016 Rio Olympics BMX gold medallist Connor Fields, who will be joined by veteran BMX coach Sean Dwight and Australian riders Andy Hughes and Max Cairns.

Harbour City BMX Club president Bruce Crow said the impending arrival of Fields was a huge coup for Gladstone.

"To have him on our backdoor for a week is pretty special," Crow said.

"He'd be the biggest name in BMX worldwide."

The week forms part of the Gladstone leg of the Balance BMX tour, which runs until March 31.

The major race day will take place next Saturday from 1pm.

The Harbour City BMX track upgrades pictured on October 24 last year. Mike Richards GLA241018HBMX

About 400 riders will take part with the president of BMX Australia and the full board of BMX Queensland in attendance.

"Hopefully we can show the community what we can put on here and build it up for something bigger and better in the future like a state championship or national series round," Crow said.

"We're in talks with council at the moment in putting a funding proposal to make an application for that next year.

"This will showcase our new track and what Gladstone has to offer for our sport."

There'll be a novelty aspect to the race as well with a celebrity race taking place at 1.30pm.

Crow said the "real" racing would begin from 2pm and go through until 8pm.

"Our special event is our celebrity race and in there we'll have (Gladstone MP) Glenn Butcher and (Gladstone Mayor) Matt Burnett fighting off again and our two councillors Desley O'Grady and Natalia Muszkat," Crow said.

Gladstone region councillor Natalia Muszkat will be one of the riders in the celebrity BMX race on March 30.

"We've also got Michael Newton from Bay Turf Gladstone, Donna McManus from Murphy's Law and Tristyn Kronk's mother, Martine Kronk.

"The event is sponsored by law firm Murphy's Law who sponsor a lot of BMX events.

"We are building it around the ladies as a celebration because part of the funding was for women in sport for our new toilet block."

Cr O'Grady said she had been training on her mountain bike ahead of the celebrity race

"I used to ride a BMX when I was younger but didn't have a BMX track in Mundubbera where I lived - I love bike riding and still ride nearly everyday," Cr O'Grady said.

"I'm quite happy with the new track and rode it the other day. I got some air, which was really good and we're having a practice again next week."

While Cr O'Grady hopes to beat her fellow councillors in the race, she will take a somewhat cautious approach in the race.

"I'll go to a fairly good pace but I do have a competitive streak in me when it comes to sport," she said.

"I'm confident I might beat the Mayor... my bike will have bigger tyres."

Visit the Harbour City BMX Club Facebook page for more details about the Balance BMX tour.