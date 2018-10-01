Fickle falls for Gladstone as hail hits Childers

SNOW FIGHT: Childers children make the most of the hail that fell during Sunday's storm.

SNOW FIGHT: Childers children make the most of the hail that fell during Sunday's storm. Sarah Steger

THE unfamiliar sound of rain hitting the roof late on Sunday afternoon was music to the ears of some, but unfortunately not all of the region was dancing to the same tune.

Receiving any moisture from above during the past months has been a challenge at the best of times and the fickle nature of falls continued on the long weekend.

Gladstone's Radar Hill radar recorded 3.4mm of rain between 5.30 and 6pm on Sunday afternoon but the Gladstone Airport radar, located only 4km away, didn't record a drop.

Towns that received more substantial falls included Miriam Vale (32mm), Nagoorin (12mm), Captain Creek (8mm) and Essendean Bridge (25mm) up to 9am Monday.

Spare a thought for the town of Childers, which copped more hail than rain on Sunday afternoon.

The Childers South weather station recorded 25mm of rain, but the whole town was taken by surprise when a "mini cyclone" ripped through it.

Childers locals were left puzzled at the snow-like remnants of hail that fell during the storm on Sunday. Sarah Steger

Grand Hotel manager Sean Docherty said the storm, which lasted no longer than 10 minutes, left a layer of "snow-like" hail outside the pub.

"The really heavy part of it only lasted for about five minutes but that was like a cyclone passing over," he said.

"It was so heavy that we couldn't see Federal Hotel across the road."

Gladstone's can expect little chance of showers this week with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.