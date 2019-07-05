'Huge opportunity': How FibreCo will help Gladstone business

FIBRECO Queensland is set to help boost internet connectivity and potentially lower prices in the Gladstone Region.

Remaining capacity in government-owned fibre optic cable will be used to deliver faster internet.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said FibreCo was welcomed after NBN being "nothing short of a failure in Gladstone".

"What it will do is see speeds and reliability of internet service - particularly for places like Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay and regional and western Queensland as well - to help those small business and home owners to get that faster and more reliable internet service," Mr Butcher said.

"It certainly will give small business a huge opportunity to be able to run their business as you would if you were in Brisbane city."

Mr Butcher said local companies like Quadnet would benefit from the new service.

Quadnet director Syed Quadri said he thought FibreCo would be a "game changer for regional Queensland".

"What FibreCo will do is help us serve the regional communities a lot and regional businesses where they have been struggling with NBN," Mr Quadri said.

"FibreCo Queensland might help them get better internet speeds and faster, more stable internet speeds," Mr Quadri said.