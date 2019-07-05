Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Director of Quadnet Gladstone Syed Quadri.
Director of Quadnet Gladstone Syed Quadri. Matt Taylor GLA050719QUAD
News

'Huge opportunity': How FibreCo will help Gladstone business

Jessica Perkins
by
5th Jul 2019 4:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIBRECO Queensland is set to help boost internet connectivity and potentially lower prices in the Gladstone Region.

Remaining capacity in government-owned fibre optic cable will be used to deliver faster internet.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said FibreCo was welcomed after NBN being "nothing short of a failure in Gladstone".

"What it will do is see speeds and reliability of internet service - particularly for places like Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay and regional and western Queensland as well - to help those small business and home owners to get that faster and more reliable internet service," Mr Butcher said.

"It certainly will give small business a huge opportunity to be able to run their business as you would if you were in Brisbane city."

Mr Butcher said local companies like Quadnet would benefit from the new service.

Quadnet director Syed Quadri said he thought FibreCo would be a "game changer for regional Queensland".

"What FibreCo will do is help us serve the regional communities a lot and regional businesses where they have been struggling with NBN," Mr Quadri said.

"FibreCo Queensland might help them get better internet speeds and faster, more stable internet speeds," Mr Quadri said.

fibreco glenn butcher mp internet
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    What's happened to Gloria Jean's at the Nightowl Centre?

    premium_icon What's happened to Gloria Jean's at the Nightowl Centre?

    Business In May, the franchise was posted for sale on the Commercial Real Estate website

    Migrating whales spotted off Heron Island

    Migrating whales spotted off Heron Island

    Environment A recent visitor to the island snapped the pictures

    Artist showcases work to spread the NAIDOC message

    premium_icon Artist showcases work to spread the NAIDOC message

    News The tradition of story telling through art

    First Nations raising flags for NAIDOC week

    premium_icon First Nations raising flags for NAIDOC week

    News Keeping culture alive with ensign recognition