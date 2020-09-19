‘Fiasco’: Outrage over bizarre Matildas gaffe

They are one of the most popular teams in Australian sport but a jersey gaffe has left the Matildas red-faced and fans outraged.

Matildas fans have been left fuming following the release of Australia's new home and away kits, with the nation's female fans left out in the cold.

The new jerseys, which are made from 100 per cent recycled polyester from plastic bottles, were launched by Nike and Football Federation Australia on Thursday to much fanfare.

But, it seems, not all are as thrilled about the announcement. And, unfortunately, they include some of the most passionate fans of one of Australia's most popular teams.

Unfortunately, the new national teams away kit will not be available in women’s sizes.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused and can assure supporters that this will be rectified for the next kit release due in 2022. — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) September 18, 2020

Ummmmm 🙈, this is a fairly significant problem @nikefootball https://t.co/L7I44JoBLC — Elise Kellond-Knight (@elise_kk8) September 18, 2020

Hi lune, the Australia National Kit is a collection by Nike which consists of Australia Home Jersey in Men’s (Socceroos) & Women’s (Matildas), and Australia Away Jersey in Men’s (Socceroos). Unfortunately, the Away jersey is only available in Men’s and not Women’s (Matildas). — Rebel Sport (@rebelsport) September 18, 2020

Embarrassing. @FFA have had a week - first, they choose to retain all the money taken from player registrations in Victoria (per @footballvic release) despite no season taking place, then this @TheMatildas fiasco. @JJ_JamesJohnson, what on earth is going on? #FFA #Matildas — Benjamin Haller (@BenjaminHaller1) September 18, 2020

Come on #Nike #Matildas?!? How did this happen in 2020? There are women who enjoy supporting other women play sport. All your advertising of the away jersey is of a female wearing it, yet you aren’t supplying a women’s cut 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uBvbhjuHUS — Lyndal vH (@VhLyndal) September 18, 2020

On Friday, the Matildas caused a social media stir when they revealed the green away jersey - modelled at the launch by outstanding young defender Ellie Carpenter, and described by Nike as being "a fresh water jersey, fresh water socks and deep obsidian shorts" - wouldn't be made available for sale in women's sizes.

In response to a query about why the women's away jersey couldn't be found for sale, the Matildas' official Twitter account explained that "unfortunately, the new national teams away kit will not be available in women's sizes."

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and can assure supporters that this will be rectified for the next kit release due in 2022."

The traditional gold home jersey is available for purchase in both men's and women's sizes.

Matildas star Elise Kellond-Knight described the oversight as "a fairly significant problem" - a message posted along with a monkey emoji used to express embarrassment.

Youth sizes are also currently unavailable, although they are expected to be for sale shortly.

Speaking at the jersey launch, Matildas captain and Chelsea FC striker Sam Kerr was delighted with the jerseys.

"We always say 'look good, feel good, play good'," Kerr said.

