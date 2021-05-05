Menu
Crime

Feud erupts into alleged 30-person brawl involving chainsaw, 1 man tasered, 4 charged

Georgie Adams
4th May 2021 2:00 PM
The outbreak of a violent brawl involving close to 30 people in Yuleba resulted in allegations of one man arming himself with a chainsaw and another man being tasered by officers for wielding a dangerous object and threatening to stab people.

Roma police officers attended a Banks Street property in Yuleba just after 5pm on Tuesday, April 27 and not long after arriving, were forced to call for back-up from officers at surrounding stations in Dulacca, Surat and Wandoan to help control a crowd after they allegedly attempted to unlawfully enter a 58-year-old Yuleba man’s house.

Police allege the 58-year-old man was yelling across the street before he fired up a chainsaw and made threatening comments like he was going to “slice up” his neighbours.

He then allegedly conducted burnouts on the street before continuing to verbally antagonise other residents.

Shortly after police arrived, a 34-year-old Roma man allegedly wielded a star picket as weapon and ran towards another person before police tasered him to the ground.

Two other people were warned about potentially being tasered.

Subsequently, a 16-year-old boy was cautioned for wilful damage and obstructing police, a 55-year-old Yuleba woman was charged with public nuisance, obstructing police and will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on June 2.

A 28-year-old Roma man was charged with six offences including wilful damage, obstructing police, threatening violence and breaching bail conditions and will also front court on June 2.

The man who was tasered by police was charged with assaulting police, obstructing police, public nuisance and assault and will front court on June 2.

It is understood the group of 20-30 people were attempting to enter the Yuleba man’s house after an ongoing feud.

Originally published as Feud erupts into alleged 30-person brawl involving chainsaw, 1 man tasered, 4 charged

roma police briefs

