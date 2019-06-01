Menu
PUNCHED: A Warwick mother attacked her cousin near a primary school. Monique Preston
Feud drives Warwick mum to kick, slap cousin near school

Elyse Wurm
1st Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A FLIP of the bird drove a mother of two to violently attack her cousin near a primary school.

Mikaela Leonie Gilligan pleaded guilty at Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of affray.

Gilligan admitted to grabbing her cousin's hair then punching, kicking, kneeing and slapping her, causing her to fall to the ground, near Warwick Central State School.

Lawyer Clare Hine said the brawl was the culmination of a long-running family feud, claiming Gilligan, 24, had been harassed by her cousins.

"They baited her dog, keyed her car, verbally abused her on the street," Mrs Hine said.

Mrs Hine said the night before the attack, the victim had turned up at Gilligan's house and shouted abuse, while her children were inside.

The next morning, the feud turned physical.

"She's extremely remorseful and ashamed about how she behaved after that point," Mrs Hine said.

"She's devastated because she believes she's turned into the person she never wanted to be."

Being handed references that claimed the attack was out of character for Gilligan, Magistrate Robert Walker said her criminal history proved otherwise.

The court heard she had previously been convicted of serious assault, obstructing police and public nuisance.

Mr Walker said the attack involved considerable violence driven by a history of ill will.

"It might explain the actions on the day but certainly does not excuse them and doesn't diminish that this behaviour must be strongly condemned," he said.

Mr Walker said jail time was used as a last resort for offenders, but that point had been reached for Gilligan.

She was sentenced to three months' jail, which was suspended for 12 months.

