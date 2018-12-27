Menu
Trevor Burgess with his barra.
News

Festive fishing fun from across the region

27th Dec 2018 2:00 PM

DESPITE the Christmas holidays being upon us, some keen anglers still managed to submit some of their favourite catches from the weekend.

Tamia Davey is proud of her catch.
Michael Davey submitted a photo of his daughter Tamia with her fingermark that she caught next to the Yacht Club, under the bridge.

Tamia looks very happy with what she has caught.

Above, we have Gladstone fisherman Trevor Burgess holding up a barramundi caught at Awoonga Dam.

Mr Burgess is the owner behind Happy Rock Soft Plastics, which has become popular across Australia.

Don't miss our weekly Catch of the Week report on The Observer.

