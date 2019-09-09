Festival organisers plea for council to renew contract

KEEPS GROWING: Lochlan and Ruby with Kelly Dedman at Ecofest 2019 held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

KEEPS GROWING: Lochlan and Ruby with Kelly Dedman at Ecofest 2019 held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Matt Taylor GLA020619ECOF

THE future looks bright for two of the region's popular events after Gladstone Festivals and Events Association Inc presented an overview of their progress to Gladstone Regional Council last week.

The association discussed the two council events it manages - Australia Day 2019 and Ecofest 2019 - while outlining its future goals and direction of the events.

Gladstone Festivals and Events currently manage and operate those events under contract for the council, although both events' contracts will soon expire.

They are seeking a two-year contract renewal with a decision to be made at a later date.

"We were delighted with how both events turned out on the day,” GFA president Raymond Lewis said.

Mr Lewis was particularly happy with the growth of Ecofest, held on June 2, with crowd estimates up as much as 55 per cent from the previous year.

Ecofest organisers estimated about 6200 people attended this year, up from 4000 in 2018.

Mr Lewis believed an increase in environmental awareness had contributed to the rise.

"It's great to see industry, business and the community get together each year and look at options and ideas on how we can reduce our impact on the environment,” he said. "That event has been running very successfully and each year that momentum keeps going.”

He said the recently implemented Queensland Government waste levy had also spiked interest in Ecofest.

"There's a lot of media about it, not only in our community and country but across the world, that we have to do something to keep our environment as pristine as we can,” Mr Lewis said.

Mr Lewis wouldn't speculate on whether GFA would secure another contract with the council.