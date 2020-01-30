Festival of Music founder pulls together Aussie-first event

Bill Chambers is among artists playing for the #KIND20 Festival. Photo: Cherrie Hughes

Bill Chambers is among artists playing for the #KIND20 Festival. Photo: Cherrie Hughes

A VIRTUAL festival featuring some rising stars from the Whitsundays is set to hit your living room this month with a goal of spreading kindness and positivity.

The #KIND20 Festival is a livestreamed festival curated by Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin Butlin and features 35 music acts.

Among the line-up is Midge Point youngster Noah Robertson, ARIA nominated country musician Bill Chambers and the voice of Australian 'Siri' Karen Jacobsen.

The festival is the first official Australian #KIND20 event and forms part of the larger #KIND20 movement, which aims to spread kindness and joy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating bushfire season.

Noah Robertson on stage in Tamowrth: Noah Robertson performing in the heats of the Battle of the Young Stars competition.

Mr Butlin said the virtual festival would help bring people together over music in lounge rooms in the Whitsundays and across the country.

"Music has the power to uplift and spread joy, so putting on a festival to help share the unifying message of #KIND20 felt right," he said.

"Spreading kindness feels more important now than ever before and we hope those tuning into the festival enjoy the awesome acts we have lined up and also get involved in the campaign."

The global #KIND20 campaign was founded by not-for-profit tuff.earth in May to unite communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign invites users to post photos, videos or use the hashtag #KIND20 on social media to share what kindness means to them in the hope of encouraging others to do the same.

More than 6.6 million messages of kindness have been shared around the world to date and organisers say it has started a movement to transform 2020 into #KIND20.

Co-founder of tuff.earth Anna Prior was thrilled to see the campaign gaining momentum in Australia and looked forward to the virtual festival.

"We started the #KIND20 campaign to spread worldwide kindness and encourage social empathy at a time when many are facing challenges," she said.

"The festival will no doubt bring joy to many and help remind Aussies that small acts of kindness can go a long way, especially in today's climate.

"We hope the great calibre of local talent can bring some light relief and encourage local involvement in the #KIND20 campaign, see you at the main stage!"

The festival will be hosted virtually on the tuff.earth Facebook page from 2-6pm on Sunday, August 23.