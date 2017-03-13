Indian festival of colour wows Gladstone crowds

ABOVE: Hemali Rajaji, Peter O'Dwyer and Sarah and Anjana Singh at the Hindu Holi festival at Spinnaker Park in Gladstone, which was celebrated with water-guns and bright powder colours. LEFT: Saroj Saini, Toshi Sinha and Hemali Rajaji. RIGHT: Hem Saini and Saroj Saini.

GLADSTONE'S Spinnaker Park lit up in an explosion of red, green, pink and blue to celebrate the Hindu festival of colour, Holi.

More than 50 people from the Gladstone Indian Cultural Community Committee turned up to cover each other in paint.

Anjana Singh said that in India the Holi festival was celebrated as a way to welcome the change from winter to spring.

But she said there was also a religious element to the celebration.

"There is an Indian mythology about a king who wasn't very good to his subjects and this day was the day he was defeated and his son took over (who was a very pious person)," Mrs Singh said.

She said that in today's modern world the festival was a great opportunity for friends and family to come together and "spread the colour of happiness".

"This was the first festival of the year and everybody, especially the kids, had a great time," Mrs Singh said.

Mrs Singh said the next event will celebrate Indian new year, which occurs in April.