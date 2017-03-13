32°
News

Indian festival of colour wows Gladstone crowds

Declan Cooley
| 13th Mar 2017 2:46 AM Updated: 3:52 AM
ABOVE: Hemali Rajaji, Peter O'Dwyer and Sarah and Anjana Singh at the Hindu Holi festival at Spinnaker Park in Gladstone, which was celebrated with water-guns and bright powder colours. LEFT: Saroj Saini, Toshi Sinha and Hemali Rajaji. RIGHT: Hem Saini and Saroj Saini.
ABOVE: Hemali Rajaji, Peter O'Dwyer and Sarah and Anjana Singh at the Hindu Holi festival at Spinnaker Park in Gladstone, which was celebrated with water-guns and bright powder colours. LEFT: Saroj Saini, Toshi Sinha and Hemali Rajaji. RIGHT: Hem Saini and Saroj Saini. Paul Braven GLA120317INDIANCOLOU

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE'S Spinnaker Park lit up in an explosion of red, green, pink and blue to celebrate the Hindu festival of colour, Holi.

More than 50 people from the Gladstone Indian Cultural Community Committee turned up to cover each other in paint.

Anjana Singh said that in India the Holi festival was celebrated as a way to welcome the change from winter to spring.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

But she said there was also a religious element to the celebration.

"There is an Indian mythology about a king who wasn't very good to his subjects and this day was the day he was defeated and his son took over (who was a very pious person)," Mrs Singh said.

She said that in today's modern world the festival was a great opportunity for friends and family to come together and "spread the colour of happiness".

"This was the first festival of the year and everybody, especially the kids, had a great time," Mrs Singh said.

Mrs Singh said the next event will celebrate Indian new year, which occurs in April.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  culture gladstone gladstone region indian multicultural

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Anger as WICET owners reveal new deal on $3.9b debt

Anger as WICET owners reveal new deal on $3.9b debt

TWO collapsed mining giants that helped build WICET left behind a hefty debt, but nobody wants to pay for it.

Mass kill-off on Curtis Island to save rare animal from wipe-out

PIG HUNTING: Gun, drugs and ammunition seized in police raid at Yarwun.

AUTHORITIES close in on Curtis Island pests that crippled a species.

Group launches Gladstone operation to grab slice of $30b

ENTERPRISING ENTREPRENEURS: Startup Gladstone committee members Claudia Sichmann and Elmira Esfahani with president Gabrielle Crawford-Hocking.

BRAND new Gladstone push to grab bigger chunk of booming industry.

Gladstone pollie demands LNP 'come clean' on deal

PEOPLES CHOICE? Not according to Western Australia voters, but this star struck Gladstone bloke couldn't miss a photo opportunity when walking past Pauline Hanson outside the CBD's Light Box last year. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

GLADSTONE pollie intensifies demand for the LNP to reveal its hand.

Local Partners

Group launches Gladstone operation to grab slice of $30b

GROUP opens brand new Gladstone operation to grab a bigger chunk of a booming industry.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Mass kill-off on Curtis Island to save rare animal from wipe-out

PIG HUNTING: Gun, drugs and ammunition seized in police raid at Yarwun.

AUTHORITIES close in on Curtis Island pests that crippled a species.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl. Their marriage has crashed and burned in a resentful, petty mess.

More horror for My Kitchen Rules history makers

Amy and Tyson narrowly avoided elimination.

MKR record-holders Amy and Tyson Murr narrowly avoid elimination.

And then there were three - Nazeem Hussain outed

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Comedian exits I'm A Celeb, leaving Casey, Nat and Dane as top three

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket sales.

MUSIC: New Jethro Tull album features string quartet

WHAT do Jethro Tull and a string quartet have in common?

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

“He was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me"

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE INTO

9 Waratah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $349,000

For the entertainer you will love this amazing outdoor area at the back of the home next to the in ground pool. The outdoor area is family friendly and such a...

FAMILY DECISION PARENTS MUST SELL!

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 AUCTION

It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $329,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

PERFECT STARTER WITH POTENTIAL TO ADD VALUE... CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

3 Wodonga Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

Located in a quiet position in Clinton, is this outstanding opportunity to secure a solid low set brick home on a level 666m2 allotment. This family friendly...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

RESORT STYLE LIVING IN TELINA...TO BE SOLD WITH FURNISHINGS...SELLER REQUIRES AN IMMEDIATE SALE!!!

41/1 Michel Place, Telina 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $180,000

An opportunity presents in Telina to purchase this immaculately presented fully self-contained townhouse, in a secure gated complex ready for you to move straight...

FULLY FENCED SOLID BRICK HOME

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy, it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Landlord of Gladstone luxury units makes massive price drop

NEW MOVE: With the downturn affecting Doug Forbe's hotel business, he has changed tact and has now put the townhouses on the rental market.

DOWNTURN takes a huge chunk out of Doug Forbes' hotel business.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!