Festival goers feel the opposite of blue

FESTIVAL organisers were thrilled with the turnout for the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival on the weekend.

About 700 tickets were sold over the three-day event, a significant increase from the 500 plus sold last year.

Amber Rodgers has been involved with organising the event since the community started running it in 2015.

"It's absolutely amazing," she said about the ticket sales.

"What's been a stand-out is that people have really enjoyed the Sunday program."

Yesterday's line-up drew in big numbers and featured sets by the likes of high-octane blues/rock band 19-Twenty and multi-instrumentalist Dan Horne as well as a workshop by gypsy punk band All Strings Attached.

The weather was spot on. Sunday offered up festival goers a perfect blue sky with a slight sea breeze, and cooler temperatures than on Friday.

Ms Rodgers said acts that engaged with the crowd ruled the festival.

"It's such an intimate festival, that's what the guests who come along really enjoy about it," she said.

"You can have an actual conversation (with the musicians)."

Ms Rodgers said festival goers could catch up with performers after their act, including for T-shirt signings, autographs and photos.

She said the festival organising committee had received "good feedback" from all the accommodation houses and cafes and restaurants in Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

"We know that (the event) makes a difference to so many people in the community, whether it's cleaners, or hospitality services," she said.

"That's a big part of why we do it and what the rationale is," she said adding that although the organising committee had no hard data at this stage, she had heard anecdotally of a number of festival attendees taking advantage of tourist activities on offer as well.

"Trips to Lady Musgrave Island have been taken up pre and post festival, I know a family of nine that has come from Brisbane and they are doing a LARC tour as well," Ms Rodgers said.

"Two lots of southeast Queenslanders came for the whole week."