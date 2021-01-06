Menu
Karl S. Williams will perform at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival 2021.
Festival giant to play at Agnes Blues

Eilish Massie
6th Jan 2021 8:50 AM
The line-up for the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival keeps growing with another artist added to the line-up.

New South Whales artist Karl S Williams will perform at the main Marquee Stage in February.

From the cane country of northern NSW, Karl has built his reputation over many years playing around south east Queensland venues.

Karl has toured various Australian festivals such as Bluesfest, Woodford Folk Festival, Dark Mofo, Panama, Queenscliff and Festival of The Sun.

Karl’s songs are a distillation of life, love and the human condition.

His sound is a combination of folk, soul, and blues -with a weaponised voice that can soar with the best of them.

His debut album Heartwood was released in 2014 and he was recognised as Artist Of The Year at the inaugural Gold Coast Music Awards in 2015.

His single ‘Blood To Give’ won a Queensland Music Award in 2018.

AGNES BLUES, ROOTS & ROCK FESTIVAL 2021

Festival Dates – Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st February 2021

Venue – SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

3 Day Early Bird Tickets are currently on sale at $132.

Book your tickets & places to stay at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

