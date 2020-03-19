Menu
Last year’s 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds.
Festival canned on commemorative year

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
THE 1770 Festival is the latest event to announce its cancellation due to new government directives regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The event made the announcement on Facebook that it would not go ahead in May.

This year’s festival was due to celebrate 250 years since Captain Cook’s landing in Seventeen Seventy.

The Federal Government has announced that all non-essential outdoor gatherings with more than 500 people in attendance are not to go ahead in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“With the recent government directives regarding community events, this is obviously the only course of action we can take at this time,” a festival spokesperson said.

“Community safety is paramount and we are thinking of everyone within our large group of volunteers, supporters and suppliers and wishing them all the best.

“We truly thank you all for your work and support to date.”

