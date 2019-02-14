Menu
Fighting snakes fall three storeys
Festering python carcass pulled from ceiling

by Chris Calcino
14th Feb 2019 4:48 PM

EVER confused a maggot-infested snake corpse for a rotting rat cadaver?

Whitfield resident Phil Austin was confronted by that exact set of repulsive circumstances when his home became a steaming vacuum of stench this week.

"After two days thinking it was a dead rat in the drain pipe and vigorously trying to flush it out, it turns out to be a dead python," he said.

"I wretched so hard I saw stars and nearly passed out."

Whitfield resident Phil Austin thought there was a dead rat in his ceiling. He soon discovered it was the rotting carcass of a python in an extractor fan cavity. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Whitfield resident Phil Austin thought there was a dead rat in his ceiling. He soon discovered it was the rotting carcass of a python in an extractor fan cavity. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

 

Mr Austin said the waft of rotten reptile meat was so strong it almost knocked him unconscious.

He now has to decide whether to just burn down the house and live in a tent or try to make the best of a revolting situation.

"It crossed my mind," he said.

"It's rented though, but the landlord has a pest control and roof plumber coming to remove it and put odour bombs up in there.

"There's no manhole, so may have to cut in and remove the affected insulation also?"

Good luck, Phil, you poor sod.

