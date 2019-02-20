Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property developer George Karageorge leaves Waverly Court. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Property developer George Karageorge leaves Waverly Court. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Crime

Ferrari-driving executive ‘suggested cop have coke’

by Derrick Krusche
20th Feb 2019 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FERRARI-driving property developer from Sydney's eastern suburbs allegedly offered a ­female police officer cocaine during a roadside breath test, a court has heard.

George Angelo Karageorge, 52, who runs Sydney-based ­developers Stasia, appeared in Waverley Local Court this week after pleading not guilty to refusing or failing to submit to breath analysis when pulled over in Double Bay.

His firm has been involved in several luxury residential developments in recent years, including the prestigious $65 million The Pelican apartment project in Surry Hills.

The court was told Karageorge, whose legal team has rejected the police version of events, had been at a cafe in Double Bay when he got into his black Ferrari in March last year.

Police soon pulled him over and Constable Ashley Rodwell told the court she searched the car because he "mentioned he had cocaine" and she found a rolled up bank note in the centre console, saying "small remnants of white powder came from within".

Another officer, Constable Amy Richards, told the court Mr Karageorge offered her cocaine, a claim ­defence lawyer Phillip Boulton said his client denied­.

Mr Karageorge will give evidence when the case ­returns to court in September.

More Stories

Show More
crime driving drugs editors picks executive george angelo karageorge police

Top Stories

    Major road closed due to king tide

    premium_icon Major road closed due to king tide

    News The road will be closed between 8am and 11am.

    • 20th Feb 2019 8:25 AM
    Council votes on next step to fix problem creek

    premium_icon Council votes on next step to fix problem creek

    News State, Federal Governments called on to fund Round Hill Ck dredging.

    Drought forces changes to Gladstone organic meat business

    premium_icon Drought forces changes to Gladstone organic meat business

    Business Gladstone couple selling grass-fed organic beef.

    City's first event of its kind is reaching for the stars

    premium_icon City's first event of its kind is reaching for the stars

    News 'Right now Mars is really good to take a look at.'

    • 20th Feb 2019 10:00 AM