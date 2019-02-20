Ferrari-driving executive ‘suggested cop have coke’

A FERRARI-driving property developer from Sydney's eastern suburbs allegedly offered a ­female police officer cocaine during a roadside breath test, a court has heard.

George Angelo Karageorge, 52, who runs Sydney-based ­developers Stasia, appeared in Waverley Local Court this week after pleading not guilty to refusing or failing to submit to breath analysis when pulled over in Double Bay.

His firm has been involved in several luxury residential developments in recent years, including the prestigious $65 million The Pelican apartment project in Surry Hills.

The court was told Karageorge, whose legal team has rejected the police version of events, had been at a cafe in Double Bay when he got into his black Ferrari in March last year.

Police soon pulled him over and Constable Ashley Rodwell told the court she searched the car because he "mentioned he had cocaine" and she found a rolled up bank note in the centre console, saying "small remnants of white powder came from within".

Another officer, Constable Amy Richards, told the court Mr Karageorge offered her cocaine, a claim ­defence lawyer Phillip Boulton said his client denied­.

Mr Karageorge will give evidence when the case ­returns to court in September.