Ferguson Park race course put on a classy bush race
HORSE RACING: Gladstone trainers Denis Schultz, Phillip Pengelly and Lee Kiernan had varying degrees of success in Easter Saturday's opening heat of the Battle of the Bush Series.
Kiernan's Single Image was second-last in the first race of the afternoon and Schultz-trained Worth The Time was last.
Red Smoke, trained by Pengelly, was the best performed horse and the three-year-old brown gelding finished second in the second race of the day - the Williams Grader Hire Qtis Maiden Plate (1000).
Red Smoke was one-and-three-quarter lengths behind winner Absolute Bonza and seven lengths ahead of Ladyeye and Kiernan's La Celestina was fourth.
Schultz'z five-year-old bay mare fading Mist finished third in race three's 1194m Cat Rental Store Class B Handicap behind first-placed Ladyada and Big Shaka.
Kiernan's Bauhinia Drum finished fifth in the same race.
Schultz's Aussie Tycoon finished fourth in the Queensland Country Racing BenchMark 60 Handicap (1517m) and final race of the day.
RESULTS
R1: 1 More Wordly; 2 Rosinca; 3 Need Finance. R2: 1 Absolute Bonza; 2 Red Smoke; 3 Ladyeye. R3: 1 Ladyada; 2. Big Shaka; 3 Fading Mist. R4: 1 Fab's Cowboy; 2 Malibu Affair; 3 Exstratum. R5: 1 Yeezy; 2 Layla's Lad; 3 This Is Livin'