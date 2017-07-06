Fenced-off heritage tree not in danger, department says

NOT IN TROUBLE: Despite fencing around the heritage tree on Roseberry St, the tree is not in any danger.

DESPITE work going on around nearby buildings, there is no threat to the Heritage Tree on the corner of Roseberry and Auckland Sts.

Fencing surrounds the tree at the moment.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said fencing of this type can be erected around trees as protection from nearby development activity, but in this case it came down to a simpler reason.

"The fencing around the tree is unrelated to the nearby construction works and was erected by the Department of Housing and Public Works in 2016 to better protect it due to its age,” they said.

The spokesperson said the tree was estimated to be about 100 years old.

"The fig tree ... is a familiar landmark in the town of Gladstone, and is linked historically to James Friend, a prominent member of the Gladstone community, who reputedly planted it in his Roseberry St garden in 1903,” they said.

The tree is 12m tall with a canopy of about 37m. The trunk circumference is 660cm.

"Under the Queensland Heritage Act 1992, an owner of a state heritage place should undertake essential repair or maintenance work to protect a state heritage place from damage or deterioration,” the spokesperson said.

"For a tree within a state heritage place such as this one, protection from deterioration would include work of a minor nature such as simple treatment of a disease or to remove insects that would otherwise deteriorate tree health.”