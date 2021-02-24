Fence puncher legs it after police arrive

A man who punched residential fences after being involved in an altercation at his Clinton home, faced court on Monday.

Lachlan James Barry Wynne, 19, pleaded guilty to public nuisance in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Wynne’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow.

On January 28, at 9pm, Gladstone police attended an address at Clinton in response to a domestic incident.

Neighbours, who witnessed the incident, told police Wynne had initiated a physical altercation with the involved parties.

Wynne ran from the scene when he learned police were attending and travelled along Whitbread St.

It was there that residents complained to police of a man repeatedly punching metal residential fences and causing a disturbance.

Police caught up with Wynne on the corner of J Hickey and Cole Brown Ave.

He was questioned by police in relation to the fence punching and issued a notice to appear in court.

Duty lawyer Rio Ramos said her client worked as a trolley pusher and didn’t remember much of that date or time.

“He has been attending mental health sessions and hasn’t had any alcohol since that event,” she said.

Mr Morrow fined Wynne $350 with no convictions recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Street racer in court after Gladstone drag

– Calliope barmaid caught drug-driving

– Gladstone mum bashes victim in violent road rage incident