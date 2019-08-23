'Unusual': Female shooter at large

Police in Los Angeles are hunting a female suspect after she shot several people in Los Angeles.

Four victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to local TV station, CBS Los Angeles.

Officers responded to the area of 5th and San Julian St, near Skid Row around 12:15pm (2:15am AEST) after reports of multiple shooting victims, according to LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Ms Cervantes said four people were shot and that the gunwoman was still at large. At least two of the victims were women.

The LA Times reports the shooting reportedly occurred after two people in a white SUV - a woman and a man - got into a fight with another person in a park.

Police reported people in the car fired shots into the park.

"This is unusual. You have the occasional shooting down here, but four is a lot," Captain Scott Harrelson said.

US media reports speculated that the shooting may be gang-related.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed police cars stopped next to a tent outside San Julian Park in downtown Los Angekes. Paramedics were seen transporting a person onto an ambulance and treating another person who was sitting on a bench inside the park. Large sections of the streets were blocked off with police tape, video showed.

There has been a spate of gun violence in California recently. Last month, three people including a six-year-old boy were killed and 15 injured after a gunman opened fire on crowds at a food festival in northern California.

Rapid gunfire rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, held south of San Jose, sparking a stampede of terrified families.

The US is still reeling from the twin mass shootings in El Paso, on the US-Mexico border in Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.