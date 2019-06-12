Girl, 14, charged after punching female police officer

A video still of the scuffle at Hornsby Police Station. Credit: 9 News

A TEENAGE girl who allegedly punched female police officer in the face at a Hornsby shopping centre on Tuesday afternoon has been charged.

Officers were patrolling the mall on Florence Street when they stopped a group of youths about 4.30pm.

Police allege the 14-year-old punched the female police officer in the face without provocation and kicked her before a scuffle broke out.

The mother shielded her daughter’s face as they left the police station. Picture: Damian Shaw

Plainclothes officers came to the female officer's aid and arrested the girl.

She was taken back to Hornsby police station to be processed.

"The officer is OK, although she has soreness to her face and an injury to her arm," a NSW Police spokesman said.

"Officers were looking for somebody else and stopped to talk to them and then the girl has (allegedly) lashed out."

The girl was taken to Hornsby police station where she was charged with assaulting an officer and resisting an officer in execution of duty.

Dressed in Nike sneakers and Fila pants, the 14-year-old was granted bail and left the station just after 9.30pm.

She ran at waiting television crews before being restrained by her mother and was taken home.

The girl will face a children's court on July 23.

The girl was charged with assaulting a police officer. Picture: Damian Shaw

The girl lashes out at the officer. Credit: 9 News