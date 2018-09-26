Fellow walker arrives in Gladstone to support mate

Yellong Bulla at the start of his attempt to walk to Canberra to raise awareness about Indigenous rights.

SUNSHINE Coast man Yellong Bulla was in Gladstone yesterday to meet with Alwyn Doolan and give him some encouragement and support.

"I planned to walk to Canberra last year," he said.

"But things collapsed and it became logistically impossible."

Last March Yellong Bulla left his home in Cooroy on his quest to walk to the nation's capital.

"I was inspired by Clinton Pryor who walked from Perth to Canberra via Uluru," he said.

"Even though the Prime Minister refused to meet with him at the end of his walk.

"That's the political reality Alwyn faces."

He said he had a lot of respect for Alwyn travelling so far.

"Clinton had a car, bikes and multiple people to support him and I had my partner and a push-bike to carry my stuff," Yellong Bulla said.

"Whereas Alwyn is walking by himself and having to find water and food as well.

"What he's doing is inspirational."

Yellong Bulla's own journey ended after four months.

"I covered 1250km, but on my loop around Central Queensland I got stuck in Ubobo for a week when it flooded," he said.

When Mr Doolan is ready to resume his walk Yellong Bulla will join him.

"It's amazing that he's made it this far already," he said.

"I'll walk a couple of days with him but after that I've got to get back."