WATCH: Gladstone woman's secret to turning 100

Emily Pidgeon
| 26th Feb 2017 4:31 PM Updated: 5:13 PM
FAMILY PARTY: Birthday girl Rosa Boxall and her family spend the important milestone at New Auckland Place. John Sykes, Ann Sykes, Robert Sykes, Trish Sykes, Christine Boxall, Bertie Boxall, Joy Said, Michelle Walker, Chris Walker, Milly Forsythe, 5, Melinda Forsythe and Georgia Forsythe, 2. Paul Braven GLA250217CENTURY

WITH manicured nails and a touch of lippy, Rosa Boxall was feeling beautiful for her 100th birthday party.

"I'm a lucky lady," Mrs Boxall said.

"It feels no different (to be 100)," she said.

Surrounded by four generations of family, including her only child Bert, the intimate birthday party had a chocolate cake with lavender frosting and champagne.

Mrs Boxall came to Australia from England at age eight after her older brother decided to move.

"We came out because of my brother," she said.

"He was my only brother and the rest of us were girls, there were six of us.

"And so Mum said if we're going out to Australia, it's one in, all in. So we all had to come to Australia."

Mrs Boxall said children in Australia teased she and her sisters because they dressed differently and had bob haircuts.

"They didn't care what they wore here but we were all brought up to wear very tidy clothes," she said.

"(We had) these button- up boots, they buttoned right up the leg.

"We were very poor when we came out to Australia so we had to keep wearing them to school.

"The kids used to laugh at us and poke fun at us."

 

Rosa Boxall and her son Bertie Boxall. Paul Braven GLA250217CENTURY

Mrs Boxall had a busy life after meeting her husband.

She said her husband worked on top of a hill and when she walked past he would play records on the gramophone.

"He played these lovely records for me to listen to ... he used to do that almost every day, very romantic," she said.

Although Mrs Boxall did not have a musical upbringing, she now enjoys Welsh singing and brings tears to people's eyes when she sings her favourite song, Danny Boy.

"It reaches a heart somehow ... a lot of people are wiping their eyes," she said.

She has one son, two granddaughters, four

great granddaughters and two great great grandchildren.

She has lived through World War One and World War Two, and remembers hiding under the table as a girl and hoped it did not happen again.

"Live as good as you can, as happy as you can without hurting anybody," she said.

"Just loving each other, that's my secret."

