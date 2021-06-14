Menu
Feels like -3C: Bitter chill leaves southeast shivering

14th Jun 2021 6:41 AM
Queensland is off to a chilly start to the week, as temperatures in the state's southeast plummeted below freezing overnight.

The mercury dipped to -0.8C in Applethorpe on the granite Belt, but the apparent temperature there was a frosty -3C

Other locations where the apparent temperature was below freezing included Warwick (-1.8C), Oakey (-0.9C), Dalby (-0.6C) and Wellcamp (-0.4C).

Over the weekend, Brisbane recorded its coldest June morning in seven years, at 6.5C on Sunday, while Monday morning was only marginally warmer at a brisk 9.7C.

Temperatures across the southeast dropped as much as eight degrees below average on Sunday off the back of last week's polar blast that threatened to deliver snow to high parts of the region.

 

