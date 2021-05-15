Feels like -1.1C: Big freeze grips Queensland

Temperatures have plummeted across Queensland with Brisbane enduring its coldest night this year and one town in the state’s south dropping to a chilly -1.1C.

Temperatures have plummeted across Queensland with Brisbane enduring its coldest night this year and one town in the state’s south dropping to a chilly -1.1C.

Winter is knocking on the door with Brisbane enduring its coldest night of 2021 while the apparent temperature was a chilly -1.1C in Applethorpe at 5am today.

Temperatures plummeted across the state with Brisbane's overnight minimum falling to 11.2C making it the coolest night so far this year.

Brisbane Airport also dropped fairly low with temperatures falling into single figures at 9.7C, while the coldest spot on the Gold Coast was at Canungra with 4.7C.

It will warm up later today with an expected maximum of 24C before another cold night, with Brisbane's minimum expected to get to 9C.

"The peak of the cold is likely to be tomorrow and things should stay on the cool side on Monday and then warm up through the middle of the week," meteorologist Rosa Hoff from BOM said.

Temperatures in Brisbane next week are expected to reach a maximum of 23C with minimums sitting in the low teens.

There's also a chance of light showers expected to pick up again from Tuesday onwards but it won't be as heavy as the downpours that smashed the state last week.

Coldest places in Queensland

Applethorpe 0.8C

Warwick 1.4C

Wellcamp 1.4C

Gympie 5.2C

Ipswich 5.5C

Beaudesert 5.6C

Toowoomba 6.7C

Originally published as Feels like -1.1C: Big freeze grips southeast Qld