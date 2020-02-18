Menu
Andersons Auto City owner Les Anderson is disappointed by General Motors’ decision to retire the Holden brand.
‘Feeling numb’: Holden dealer’s disappointment

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Feb 2020 3:43 PM
HE SHOCK announcement of Holden’s closure in Australia and New Zealand has left staff at a Gladstone dealership “feeling numb”.

On Monday General Motors made the announcement the Holden brand would be retired by 2021.

Anderson’s Auto City dealer principal Les Anderson said they were disappointed with the decision.

“Anderson’s association with Holden dates back 67 years and along with my mother, sister and my brother,” Mr Anderson said.

“Our most treasured memories were being around Holden vehicles with our father John, who was immensely proud of the Aussie icon.

“What is most unfortunate is that the decision is purely economic and by no way reflective of the quality of Holden vehicles.”

He asked members of the public not to comment with “keyboard warrior” posts on their page as this only affects their staff who are already disappointed.

“We will take a breath and move forward as we always have done,” he said.

Andersons will continue to sell Mazda and Mitsubishi and service Holden vehicles.

General Motors would be honouring all existing warranties, guarantees, free scheduled servicing and providing spare parts for at least 10 years.

