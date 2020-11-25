‘Feel violated’: Home theft leaves Iveragh family vulnerable

Last Wednesday, Iveragh resident Danae Noy (left) said her rural property was broken into.

Last Wednesday, Iveragh resident Danae Noy (left) said her rural property was broken into.

A SPIKE in theft and break-ins in Gladstone has left residents living with anxiety and fear, with more than 100 offences recorded in the past month.

Last Wednesday, Iveragh resident Danae Noy said her rural property was broken into.

Ms Noy said she and her partner were at work when the offence took place during the day.

She said more than $2000 was stolen from the couple’s bedroom and children’s rooms.

Ms Noy said the theft went unnoticed until Sunday night when she noticed a large sum of money had disappeared from a drawer.

“It was easy for us to brush it off (on Wednesday) as they were cautious to leave the house as it was,” Ms Noy said.

“I looked through more draws and every cent throughout the house was gone.

“The more we looked, the more we found which was the shocking part.”

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher is encouraging residents to install CCTV, as it has been “invaluable” in solving a vast majority of crime.

A similar offence happened in Kirkwood on Monday night when resident Tamika Jade Martin had her home broken into and car stolen.

Ms Martin’s car was later found completely destroyed at Gladstone Church of Christ in Toolooa.

Gladstone Police sergeant Wayne Butcher said the number of offences committed while entering unlocked and insecure premises was concerning.

From October 24 to November 23, 102 unlawful entry and theft offences were recorded in the region with Gladstone Central, West Gladstone, Kin Kora and Toolooa highlighted as crime hot spots.

“Property crime has been very low during the COVID-19 period and police observe spikes when known property offenders are released from custody,” Sgt Butcher said.

Ms Noy said the alleged theft left her feeling “violated” as the offenders went through her and her children’s personal belongings.

“I would advise the community to be proactive in locking and securing vehicles and hide vehicle and dwelling keys in areas that are out of sight and harder to get and find.

“CCTV has been invaluable in solving a vast majority of the offending and is a valuable tool in finalising matters.”

Ms Noy said the theft had left her feeling “violated”.

“My anxiety levels are just through the roof,” she said.

“You hear about this type of thing happening all the time, especially in Gladstone, but you don’t expect it to happen to you.

“It was unfortunate we lost that money but it was more the fact someone was in our house, through my kid’s stuff.

“It’s enough to make you feel sick.”