‘Feel happier’: Flowers help brighten days

Britney Francis, Jordy Wiemers (back) and Sarah Mills have been busy at Little Bloom Room

WITH social distancing and home isolation measures still in place, many are looking for ways to boost the spirits of those they care about, and flowers are top of mind.

Little Bloom Room owner Sarah Mills said flowers always made people feel loved, and despite tough times, Gladstone residents were willing to spend.

“In these times of people being sad and feeling down, people are trying to cheer each other up,” Ms Mills said.

“We found that people are trying to make people feel happier and loved and send them flowers just because they’re having a bad day.”

Online ordering and contactless delivery mean people can get their flower fix while still social distancing.

“I also think that maybe because pubs and clubs have been closed and people can’t go out for dinner or meet for morning tea or lunch, so the next thing to do is send flowers,” she said.

Little Bloom Room’s Sarah Mills and Jordy Wiemers get flowers ready for delivery

When social distancing restrictions began, Ms Mills was concerned that demand for flowers would decrease, but orders have picked up.

“We still have people coming in but only about 20 per cent of what we normally have – it’s all deliveries,” she said.

Hampers have been popular, including the florist’s “combating corona” hamper, which features a bottle of Corona beer, chocolate and flowers.

“People get a bit of a laugh out of it,” Ms Mills said.

Fresh fruit, candles and diffusers have also been popular.

With Mother’s Day coming up, Ms Mills expects to be busy, but hopes suppliers can meet demand.

“Suppliers are low and wholesalers are finding it hard to get enough flowers, particularly in Queensland, because no imports are coming through,” she said.

“But at least our Australian growers are being fully supported now, which is what we should be doing all the time.”

Ms Mills encouraged those wanting to spoil mum on Mother’s Day to order online as soon as possible.