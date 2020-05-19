Feedbacks are the keys for a starting date in the RLG comps

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland divisional manager for the QRL Rob Crow said there has been an overwhelming response to surveys sent to the Rugby League Gladstone clubs last week.

“Eighty per cent of players want to return to playing and that’s been consistent right across the region,” Crow said.

Eighty senior players from the RLG and five members from the senior Gladstone clubs also responded to the survey.

There were eight members from the RLG junior competition along with 214 junior players who gave their feedback on their thoughts on what should happen.

Crow said the 100 maximum people protocol as from July 11 would be difficult to manage.

“It’s a real concern and the RLG may have to look at several venues,” Crow said.

A QRL document will be distributed to all clubs next week so that the clubs can get a clearer idea to how the protocol could be managed.

“The documents will then be issued to the State Government for a response,” Crow said.

He also said it would not surprise if some clubs pull out of the 2020 competition and start afresh next season but he was confident that the season would commence most likely in late July.

