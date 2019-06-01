Feed appeal fundraiser to help Queenslanders

MORE than four million ordinary Australians couldn't afford to feed themselves or their families at some point last year.

And almost two-thirds of community charities surveyed said they could not keep up with the demand for help, Foodbank Australia's 2018 report revealed.

News Corp is stepping up to do something about this.

We are launching the Feed Queensland Appeal, part of a national Feed Appeal fundraiser across News Corp Australia's publications.

Just 50c donated to the Feed Queensland Appeal can provide a meal for someone in need.

Feed Appeal chief executive Katherine Gokavi-Whaley said 100 per cent of donations went to food banks, soup kitchens and community meals programs helping people in your neighbourhood.

News Corp Australia community ambassador Penny Fowler said she was thrilled the company's newspapers and magazines around the country were getting behind this important cause.

"We are proud to be supporting a campaign that empowers local charities to help those less fortunate.

"The Feed Appeal will help everyday Australian families who rely on food charities in their local community. I encourage you to donate to this worthy cause."

Money raised will buy kitchen and storage equipment to help charities make the most of rescued food that would otherwise have gone to waste, and help purchase essentials so food banks can keep up with demand.

The appeal started in Victoria in 2008, as the Maroondah Leader's bid to raise $10,000 for a struggling community kitchen.

It grew into the Feed Melbourne Appeal, which has since raised in excess of $5 million for more than 280 food relief charities.

Newman's Own Foundation has been supporting the Feed Melbourne Appeal since 2017 and was proud to back its national expansion.

Foundation chief executive Robert Forrester said the appeal was effective because it did not offer a one-size fits all solution to hunger and recognised the hard work and experience of community charities on the frontline.

The Feed Queensland Appeal is in collaboration with News Corp Australia's metropolitan and regional newspapers and powered by Newman's Own Foundation.



Details: feedappeal.org.au