Fee reduction brightens football future

Football Central Queensland president Andrew Pelling said the financial burden on clubs will be softened once the season begins. Photo: Jake Jones

Football Central Queensland president Andrew Pelling said the financial burden on clubs will be softened once the season begins. Photo: Jake Jones

FOOTBALL: Football Central Queensland president Andrew Pelling says clubs will pay reduced fees in an effort to ensure the organisation’s survival.

Mr Pelling also revealed FCQ is in caretaker mode and experiencing major staff cutbacks as a result of COVID-19, with one person in the office 10 hours a week.

“The reduction in staff from four down to one will be in effect until Football Queensland establishes a start date for the season,” he said.

Mr Pelling revealed FCQ - which includes clubs in the Gladstone, Biloela and Central West, and Rockhampton areas - will ask for just 15 per cent of its normal fee when the season resumes.

“This measure has been put in place to ensure we can stay afloat financially, with clubs being notified of that amount already,” he said.

“We are making sure once we get the go ahead, we can reinstate staff and get the season off and running.”

Mr Pelling said FCQ was involved in a presidents meeting with the Football Queensland CEO Robert Cavallucci on Wednesday night.

“He gave an update on what action Football Queensland had taken in correlation with Football Federation Australia,” he said. “We are waiting on the government to make the final calls; they’ve been in discussion with federal and state parliaments, so we are waiting for them to agree on a recommencement date.”

Mr Pelling said that FCQ will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic in a successful fashion financially.

“In asking for what we have from the clubs it will ensure our survival,” he said.