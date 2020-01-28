Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A relieved Roger Federer gestures to the crowd after beating Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
A relieved Roger Federer gestures to the crowd after beating Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
Tennis

Federer survives to fight another day

by Melissa Woods, AAP
28th Jan 2020 6:06 PM

ROGER Federer has survived seven match points to book an Australian Open semi- final berth with a miraculous win over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren.

Hampered by an apparent back injury, the six-time champion appeared headed for a shock exit against the world No.100 before rallying for a rousing 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 victory.

It earned the 38-year-old, 20-time major champion a record-extending 46th grand slam semi-final appearance - and an incredible 15th in Melbourne.

australian open roger federer tennys sandgren
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20+ PHOTOS: Students return to school for 2020

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Students return to school for 2020

        News THOUSANDS of Gladstone students pulled on their backpacks and tied up their laces for the first day of school for 2020 today.

        Dry air set to ease showery conditions

        premium_icon Dry air set to ease showery conditions

        Weather Light showers are predicted throughout the week.

        PHOTOS: History made as students start at new high school

        premium_icon PHOTOS: History made as students start at new high school

        News 165 students walked through the gates at Calliope State High School.

        RIDE 4 LIFE: Motorcycle event for good cause

        premium_icon RIDE 4 LIFE: Motorcycle event for good cause

        News Bikers will do a lap of the Gladstone CBD before heading throughout the region.