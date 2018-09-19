Federal minister hears concerns of local workers

assistant director of Goodstart Early Learning Centre Calliope Liz Kirkness and shadow assistant minister for workplace relations and shadow assistant minister for rural and regional Australia, Lisa Chesters with Lexi Edwards at Goodstart Early Learning Centre Calliope on 14 September 2018.

EARLY childhood educators at Calliope had a chance to have their say last week.

Labor's shadow assistant minister for workplace relations and rural and regional Australia Lisa Chesters visited the town's Goodstart Early Learning Centre last Friday to speak to staff about pay concerns.

Flanked by Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers, Ms Chesters said staff voiced concerns about low wages despite tertiary qualifications.

"The problem we have at a federal level is the Liberal National Party sees what is happening in these centres as babysitting children while mum and dad are at work," Ms Chesters said.

"They completely misunderstand the concept that this is education and the best foundation for children going into primary school.

"The qualifications and skills they have doesn't match their pay and that's where Labor is saying we recognise that and we want to work with the sector to seek professional pay."

Mr Beers said it was an issue that needed to be tackled.

He said the challenges facing early childhood educators made it hard to attract qualified and experienced workers.

"If we want to attract the skills and the experience and qualifications we need in this industry then we need to make sure they're remunerated properly," Mr Beers said.

"The reality is when you have a high cost of living, it's very challenging for people to come and work in an industry like this because they cant afford to.

"We have a situation in this industry where we want to make certain we have the best educators possible for the next generation but we don't want to recognise them in terms of their pay."

The LNP hit back by saying its policies had ensured a better deal for consumers and that childcare was now "more affordable and more accessible".

Mr O'Dowd said under a Labor government, childcare fee increases spiked by as much as 14.6 per cent.

"We know the pressure families have been feeling from childcare costs," he said.

"That's why we have introduced the most significant childcare reform for 40 years.

"The new system includes better targeted subsidies, the end of the dreaded annual rebate cap for most families and a new hourly rate cap to put downward pressure on fee spikes."