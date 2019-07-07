Menu
Just one of the new facilities at Southern Oil Refinery. Because the process uses hydrogen it is important that the facility is open ventilation.
Politics

Federal Government takes next step for hydrogen plan

Tegan Annett
by
7th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
WITH the aim of making hydrogen the "next LNG”, the Federal Government has released consultation papers for its National Hydrogen Strategy.

The nine papers, developed by the COAG Energy Council Hydrogen Strategy WorkGroup, discuss what is needed to produce hydrogen at scale and for the export market, the need for investment, community concerns and challenges.

The Federal Government is encouraging responses to the papers from industry and the wider community.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said while the development of a world-leading hydrogen industry may be a lucrative economic opportunity for Australia, there was still plenty of groundwork that needed to be done.

Gladstone was ground-zero for hydrogen-related announcements during the May federal election.

It was touted as one of the prime locations for hydrogen development, with its deep-water port and existing industries.

Labor promised a $3 million hydrogen development hub for the Gladstone region, if it was to be elected.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said hydrogen technology would help Australia meet its climate commitments, without sending industries offshore.

"The Government has already invested more than $100 million into hydrogen projects, partnering with industry to develop tangible solutions that are important for bringing down energy prices,” he said.

"Hydrogen exports from Australia to Asia will also play an important role in helping other countries reduce their emissions, just as the LNG sector is doing today.”

Meanwhile later this year Australia's chief scientist Alan Finkel is expected to release his comprehensive and ambitious national strategy for the development of a hydrogen industry in Australia, commissioned by the Australian Government.

To read and respond to the issue papers visit https://consult.industry.gov.au/.

gladstone region hydrogen industry
