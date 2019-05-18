Adani battle costs Labor as QLD swings to Coalition

The Adani battle looks to have cost Labor, with election results tonight pointing to a poor performance across much of Queensland.

Only a handful of seats have swung toward the ALP in Queensland despite Bill Shorten's party performing strongly across the rest of the country.

Former PM Tony Abbott appears to have lost his seat of Warringah to Independent candidate Zali Steggall. But Bill Shorten's hopes of gaining seats in the Sunshine State are fading.

The LNP enjoyed big swings in central and northern Queensland seats they already held - Flynn, Capricornia and Dawson.

And with about a quarter of votes counted in the Townsville-based seat of Herbert - the most marginal in the country - the LNP's Phillip Thompson looked on track to seize it from Labor's Cathy O'Toole.

The trend indicates that Labor's prevarication over Adani's Carmichael mine and other potential coal projects in the Galilee Basin has cost the party heavily in those areas which stand to benefit from jobs the resources initiatives would generate.

The LNP is hopeful of taking Longman from Labor and looks set to comfortably hold Petrie with a substantial swing.

The two seats north of Brisbane, which include Bribie Island and the Redcliffe Peninsula - both with high retiree populations who may well be reacting to Mr Shorten's policies on negative gearing and franking credits.

With 40 percent of votes counted, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is on target to resist the challenge of Labor's Ali France in the outer suburban seat of Dickson.

Queensland was billed as a key battleground, with some MPs clinging to their seat by as little as 0.1 per cent with Bonner, Herbert, Forde, Dickson, Petrie, Capricornia, Flynn and Dawson all at risk of falling.

The following Queensland seats have been called: Bob Katter retains his seat of Kennedy, David Littleproud (LNP) retain Maranoa, George Christensen (LNP) retains Dawson, Michelle Landry (LNP) retains Capricornia, Keith Pitt (LNP) retains Hinkler, Llew O'Brien (LNP) retains Wide Bay, Scott Buchholz (LNP) retains Wright, Ted O'Brien (LNP) retains Fairfax, Andrew Wallace (LNP) retains Fisher, John McVeigh (LNP) retains Groom, Stuart Robert (LNP) retains Fadden, Bert Van Manen (LNP) retains Forde and Peter Dutton (LNP) retains Dickson.