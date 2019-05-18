Menu
Signs in Melbourne.
Politics

Fake AEC signs urge voters to support Liberal party

by Natalie Wolfe
18th May 2019 1:59 PM

Labor and Greens volunteers have lashed the Liberal Party after signs using the Australian Electoral Commision colours and written in Mandarin were spotted at polling booths.

The signs, which have been seen across a number of electorates in Melbourne, tell voters the "correct way" to vote is by putting a number 1 next to the Liberal candidate.

The sign then directs voters to number the rest of the boxes to ensure the vote is counted.

A photo of the sign was shared by Victorian Trades Hall Council secretary Luke Hilakari and shows the Mandarin sign sitting next to an AEC banner.

The electorate Mr Hilakari saw the signs in was Chisholm, a marginal Melbourne seat.

Mr Hilakari later took to Twitter to claim they tried to pull down the signs but the Liberal campaigner said they would call the police.

The Greens confirmed they also spotted the signs in Kooyong, held by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

The signs have caused widespread anger on social media, with ABC's Virginia Trioli saying the tactic was "pretty extraordinary" and called on the AEC to take action.

The AEC has since responded.

"Under electoral legislation election material has to comply with the following: it has to be authorised and cannot be within six metres of the entrance to the polling place," the AEC said.

When pushed and asked if the signs were "misrepresentation", the AEC responded again.

The Labor Party has lodged an official complaint with the AEC, a spokesperson confirmed.

"This is a new low - a pathetic and dirty attempt to deceive voters because the Liberals have no policy to talk about," the spokesperson said.

aec coalition editors picks fraud liberal party racism

