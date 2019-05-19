Josh Frydenberg holds his seat

Treasurer and Kooyong MP Josh Frydenberg looks tense as he votes at Balwyn North Primary School. Picture: David Caird

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has held onto the Melbourne seat of Kooyong and his seat in parliament despite a tight race complete with dirty tactics.

Mr Frydenberg held Kooyong on a nearly 13 per cent margin, but with high-profile human rights lawyer, Greens candidate Julian Burnside and Liberal-turned-independent Oliver Yates also vying for the seat, the Treasurer said he wasn't taking a win for granted.

However, the incumbent pollie told reporters, just after voting at North Balwyn Primary School, that he was confident a Morrison government would lead to a stronger future with the budget "back in the black and back on track".

He criticised Bill Shorten's proposed tax increases and what he called the Green's "destructive" social agenda, but said he couldn't predict the result.

"I've always said this election is tight and the seat of Kooyong is tight. I'm never taken my seat for granted," he said.

"But you can see at the booth there's been very strong support and I hope that's replicated across the electorate."

Treasurer and Kooyong MP Josh Frydenberg looks tense as he votes at Balwyn North Primary School. Picture: David Caird

Mr Frydenberg, who has held Kooyong since 2010, also hit out at dirty tactics during the election campaign, including having his door covered in swastikas.

"That level of antagonism, aggression and disregard for the horrors of history is unacceptable," he said.

"It's for people of all political persuasions to speak out against that type of behaviour." Labor's Jana Stewart pitched herself as "the new voice that Kooyong deserves".

Earlier on Saturday morning, Mr Burnside told reporters he wasn't just having "a crack" at Kooyong - he was in it to win.

The first-time candidate was sure the climate change issue would get him over the line in the traditionally conservative Melbourne electorate.

Climate change has become a key voting issue for the electorate. Mr Frydenberg is followed by anti-Adani protesters at a booth in Balwyn. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

"Climate change is overwhelming the main issue that people are worried about in this electorate and reality is that neither of the major parties has a serious plan to tackle climate change," Mr Burnside told AAP after voting in Hawthorn.

"They've both been supporting coal up north, and you can't tackle climate change unless you tackle coal.

"People in this electorate are concerned that their children and their children's children will have a world where they can survive."

He said it was time for change in the electorate.

"It's been held by conservatives since Federation and a lot of people have said … it's first time they felt that they've had a choice in the election.

"I think the time for change has come."