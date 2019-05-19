Menu
Here’s what life will be like under the Coalition. Picture: AAP
Politics

How the Coalition victory will impact you

by John Rolfe
19th May 2019 1:16 PM
From young families, to small business owners and retirees, here are the major changes the Coalition has planned that will affect you.

 

YOUNG FAMILIES

· Tax offsets of up to $1080 will come in each worker's ATO return if on $48,000 to $90,000 from July.

· Below that you will still get some relief, but not as much - and less than Labor promised.

· The tax grabs Labor aimed at those earning over $180,000 will be avoided.

· The Coalition will now aim to deepen its already legislated future tax cuts.

 

Tax offsets of up to $1080 will come in each worker’s ATO return if on $48,000 to $90,000 from July. These are expected to benefit young families. Picture: iStock
DINKS

· On $48,000 to $90,000? A tax refund of up to $1080 per person will come in your ATO return.

· Smaller refunds will be paid below and above this range, up to $126,000.

· The chances of tax cuts from 2022-23 just shot up, although there will be another election first.

· Higher-income earners will avoid the raids that would have come under Bill Shorten.

 

EMPTY NESTERS

· A Morrison government is better than PM Shorten for this group.

· The ALP would have denied franking credit cash refunds on Aussie share dividends.

· It also planned to make it harder to build a nest by making catch-up contributions.

· The Coalition will scrap the work test for voluntary super contributions those aged 65 or 66.

 

Higher-income earners will avoid the raids that would have come under Bill Shorten. Picture: iStock.
SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

· Instant asset write-off threshold will rise from $25,000 to $30,000 per asset.

· Access to the scheme has been expanded to medium-sized businesses.

· Funding for up to 80,000 new apprenticeships over five years.

· The existing incentive for taking on apprentices will be doubled to $8000.

 

Small business owners will enjoy an instant asset write-off threshold increase from $25,000 to $30,000 per asset under the Coalition. Picture: iStock
STUDENTS

· Not the Coalition's strong suit. There was a better deal on offer from Labor.

· But there will be $94 million of scholarships to study at regional universities.

· $525 million vocational skills package announced in the Budget.

· Those planning to become commercial pilots get more VET loan assistance.

 

There is not much on offer for age pensioners; Labor had promised dental help.. Picture: iStock.
RETIREES

· If you're self-funded, crack a bottle of bubbly - this is a great result for you.

· Labor's plan to abolish franking credit cash refunds would have been a hammer blow.

· That would have netted $58 billion to 2030 - from the savings of people like you.

· There is not much on offer for age pensioners; Labor had promised dental help.

