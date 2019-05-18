‘It tastes like change’: Leaders’ final push

Bill Shorten enjoys a sausage sizzle sandwich after casting his vote at Moonee Ponds West Primary School. Picture: Getty Images

Hours before he could become Australia's next prime minister, Bill Shorten has cast his vote at Moonee Ponds West Primary School in Melbourne.

Proving he's just like the rest of us, the Labor leader also chowed down on a democracy sausage.

When asked how his sausage tasted, the quietly confident Mr Shorten joked that "it tastes like a mood for change".

We're not sure what the snag set him back, but voters across the country are sharing their outrage at the hefty prices of democracy sausages in certain areas.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Mr Shorten stuck by his party's slogan and encouraged voters to choose them to "stop the chaos".

"Today, vote for change, vote for real change, and vote for Labor. Vote to stop the chaos. Today, vote to stop the cuts to schools and hospitals. For a better childcare system for families. Vote to tackle climate change. Vote Labor."

Mr Shorten also hit on climate change, saying it "wasn't the Aussie way" to be "missing from the big fights".

"We will convene the parliament as soon as possible to start action on climate change," Mr Shorten said.

"The rest of the world is fighting climate change. Australia is missing. This is not the Aussie way - to go missing in the big fights. The world will know that if Labor gets in, Australia is back in the fight against climate change, and that is the overwhelming sentiment walking up and down the queues."

Bill Shorten and his wife Chloe react after casting their votes. Picture: AAP

Meanwhile, the PM began his day with a visit to a polling booth at Norwood primary school in Launceston, accompanied by Bridgette Archer, the Liberal candidate for Bass, his wife Jenny, and Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman.

The seat is held by Labor on a margin of 5.4 per cent.

The group sang happy birthday to Ms Archer, who is celebrating her 44th birthday on election day.

The PM then said it was "democracy sausage time."

Unfortunately at 9am, only bacon and egg rolls were available at Norwood primary.

Scott Morrison with Tasmania Premier Will Hodgman. Picture: AAP

Mr Morrison said it had been "tremendous seeing the positivity" in northern Tasmania, an area that has struggled with persistently high unemployment.

"We've got to keep that partnership going," he said.

He is expected to travel to Devenport later this morning in the Labor-held seat of Braddon.

Scott Morrison began his day in Tasmania. Picture: AAP

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has also cast his vote, telling reporters, "This is D-Day".

Mr Abbott is in the fight of his life to keep his long-held seat of Warringah on Sydney's north shore.

Independent Zali Steggall, an Olympic skier turned barrister turned politician hopeful, has been gaining on Mr Abbott for weeks.

Asked by a voter whether he is going to win, Mr Abbott said he was "not too cocky" but quietly confident.

"I've always been a nervous candidate," he told reporters after casting his vote and buying a loaf of banana bread from the school cake stall. "Sure, I've got a few butterflies doing loop-the-loops in my tummy today as well. But that's the lot of all candidates because the one thing you can never take for granted is the vote of the Australian people."