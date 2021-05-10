Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Road Safety and Freight Transport Assistant Minister Scott Buchholz, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.
Road Safety and Freight Transport Assistant Minister Scott Buchholz, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.
Politics

Federal budget to boost CQ projects, senator says QLD ‘ripped off’

Timothy Cox
10th May 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The federal budget, to be detailed on Tuesday evening, will include additional funding for two infrastructure projects in Capricornia, but Labor Senator Murray Watt says Queensland as a whole was being "ripped off".

The budget will include $400m more for The Bruce Highway and $400m for inland freight route upgrades from Mungindi to Charters Towers.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry hoped the spending would contribute to Queensland's recovery from COVID-19 and said the highway and freight projects would make local roads safer, improve public transport, reduce travel times, and support jobs.

"These initiatives will enhance transport connectivity, underpin economic growth and help Queenslanders get home sooner and safer," she said.

"The $400 million investment for the Inland Freight Route will transform the way freight moves across the State, all the way from Mungindi to Charters Towers.

"The federal budget continues the Government's agenda to improve high-priority roads such as the Bruce Highway, which are essential to the movement of people and freight to support the region's economic development."

Mr Watt responded to statewide infrastructure announcements on Monday by saying that the Sunshine State had been put "at the back of queue".

"Today's announcement puts Queensland at the back of the queue, with Australia's most decentralised state only receiving half the new infrastructure spend as New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia," he said.

"The Morrison Government owes its 2019 election win Queensland, holding 24 of the state's 30 seats, but they constantly fail to deliver Queensland's fair share.

"Even when Scott Morrison does agree to cough up the cash, Queenslanders can't trust this Government to actually deliver it.

"What Queenslanders need is real infrastructure delivery that boosts productivity, reduces congestion and connects our cities and regions."

Last week, Mr Watt also called on Ms Landry to return from Canberra with "a firm federal commitment to invest in more social housing in Central Queensland".

"Locals are being priced out, and skilled workers can't relocate to Central Queensland if there's no houses to live in," he said.

"A bipartisan Senate inquiry into the effectiveness of the Australian Government's Northern Australia Agenda has found housing availability is crucial in order for the region to prosper.

"The final report handed down last week recommended increased investment in social housing in Northern Australia by the federal, state and territory governments, in recognition of the lack of housing affordability in the north.

"The facts are clear, there is less public housing in Australia than there was 10 years ago."

federal budget 2021 michelle landry murray watt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug-driver claimed cannabis helped him sleep better

        Premium Content Drug-driver claimed cannabis helped him sleep better

        Crime “You can’t use illegal drugs as sleeping pills.”

        Repeat drug offender had open cans of bourbon in car

        Premium Content Repeat drug offender had open cans of bourbon in car

        Crime The man was busted with over 30 grams of cannabis in his car.

        Long-awaited assault in one swift, unexpected move

        Premium Content Long-awaited assault in one swift, unexpected move

        Crime The man said he had been wanting to punch his victim for a long time.

        Man airlifted from rural property after machinery fall

        Premium Content Man airlifted from rural property after machinery fall

        Rural The man was working atop machinery when he fell five metres.