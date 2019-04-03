Budget a mixed bag for mining family

Miner Sam Triffett, 39, at home with wife Bella, 39, and kids Sage, three months, Millie, 2, Khai, 7, and Avia, 12. Picture: Liam Kidston

FOR the Triffet family, this year's Budget has been a mixed bag.

Housewife Bella and four children, Sage, 3 months, Millie, 2, Khai, 7, and Avia, 12, live in Sarina near Mackay, and are dependent on their bread-winning dad Sam, who spends weeks at a time working out in the mines.

Mr Triffet, 39, said he was happy with tax cuts and some extra money in his back pocket.

"It can make life a little easier by adding money in the back pocket," he said.

Mr Triffet brings home around $100,000 and stands to make back around $780 in his tax return, more than double the $380 which was to be rebated.

However he said that the sugar hit to the bottom line wouldn't be enough to overcome power prices, which costs his family over $1000 a quarter.

"I'll put it to my electricity bill; it's going through the roof mate," he said.

While his wife is a full-time housewife, Mr Triffet said he was also hoping for more funding to go towards early childhood education.

"Early childhood, especially for mums going back to work, is very expensive."

He added that the budget surplus was a good thing, but that more support for communities like Sarina, reliant on the mining industry, was vital for families like his.

"I have a wife and four children, so to keep the mining industry alive is a massive thing to me.

"There's five mouths at home to feed."