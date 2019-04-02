FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Gladstone winners and losers revealed

THE long-awaited federal funding for the Gladstone Port Access Road Stage Two will be available next year, the Federal Budget has revealed.

The $100 million commitment is the only major road upgrade for the Gladstone region included in this year's budget.

The project will extend the road by 2.5km from Glenlyon Rd in the hope of easing traffic pressures and creating a faster route for export goods to the port.

The budget also revealed a $10 million business case into Central and North Queensland's energy needs will be completed over two years.

The business case is expected to identify viable locations for new power generation projects to help meet the needs of the region's energy intensive industries.

Meanwhile Gladstone students could learn more about the technology and engineering industries from the Questacon Smart Skills Initiative tour this year.

The free program for high school students will bring its tour to Central Queensland - however it has not been confirmed which regional city will host the event.

The program is funded $1.7 million per year through the National Innovation and Science Agenda to create awareness for tech-related career opportunities.

Regional cities could benefit from two new rounds of the Mobile Black Spot Program, worth $160 million, and improved internet and mobile services through the Stronger Regional Connectivity Package, worth $220 million.

There is $100 million available for Regional Airport Infrastructure upgrades to help airports improve safety and community access.

The budget also included ongoing funding for the Great Barrier Reef 2050 Plan, aimed at preserving the reef.

The plan is worth $1.2 billion from 2014 - 24.