Feature regional trail ride returns for 2021

Three tracks of high-octane family fun await participants in the Curtis Coast Trail Rider Club’s Ambrose Trail ride later this month.

CCTRC president Peter Smith said the club had been running in the region for 17 years and in that time had hosted hundreds of trail rides.

“The Ambrose track ride will take place on the last weekend of the month which is Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28,” Mr Smith said.

“The day will kick off around 8.30am with the rider’s briefing then the action will really start from there.”

The riders will assemble at a property on Dart’s Creek Rd at Ambrose, with Mr Smith telling The Observer there should be plenty of signage to find the event.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“This one is not normally one of our bigger rides because it is a closed club event but I am still expecting 80 or 90 riders,” he said.

Mr Smith said the highlight of the Ambrose track ride for him was the people who took part in the event.

“It is a common interest event, everyone knows everyone somehow and we all enjoy what we do,” he said.

“We’ve got a peewee track for the beginners and the kids, a novice track for those who want a challenge but aren’t ready for the open track and then the open track which is a lot longer and has a different skill level.”

Mr Smith said trail riding was a fantastic sport to take up and be involved in for many reasons.

“I suppose because you are not riding around and around in circles, you are riding in the bush and it is more entertaining that way,” he said.

The 2021 CCTRC Ambrose track ride is proudly supported by the Ambrose State School PNC, which is providing catering for the event.

More rural Central Queensland news:

– YEEHAW: Miriam Vale rodeo back with a bang for 2021

– LAST CHANCE: Who is Gladstone’s best dentist?

– Quarantine dilemma looms for Gladstone as ship approaches