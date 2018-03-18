Feast on this: Russian ballet offers taste of the motherland

SPECTACULAR: Lavish costumes are a hallmark of Moscow Ballet's production of The Nutcracker.

SPECTACULAR: Lavish costumes are a hallmark of Moscow Ballet's production of The Nutcracker.

WHEN he's away he misses his parents and his bicycle (hopefully not equally), but Vadim Pakhomov is not complaining.

Pakhomov, a soloist dancer with the touring Moscow Ballet La Classique, loves visiting "the beautiful places" around the world.

"When you've got an interesting job, the time is flying very fast," he said.

Lead soloist Vadim Pakhomov said travelling from snowy Moscow to very warm Perth two weeks ago was "like travelling from Mars to Earth”.

Pakhomov has visited Australia at least three times before this current tour, where he plays the lead role of Mr Stahlbaum, the mayor in Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.

He said despite having played the lead role many times before, he is still always very nervous before each show.

The Nutcracker is set in Russia and populated with traditional Russian folk characters.

The ballet was first performed at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, in 1892.

So... no pressure for a Russian ballet company to deliver the goods then.

Pakhomov is convinced Moscow Ballet's show does the motherland proud.

Perfectly poised: dancers in a scene from The Nutcracker

"We are all (about) Russian culture," he said.

"It gives us great pleasure to give the Australian audiences a vision of Russia.

"The performance has beautiful music and lights and choreography, and all the costumes are made back in Russia by our art director.

"It is her vision, and her work is lavish, in every act."

The Moscow Ballet is well known for producing elegant stage sets and exquisite costumes.

Even then, it's easy to forget how much work goes into a performance.

Pakhomov said when the dancers are practising, they have four hours of dance classes plus rehearsals - every day.

"It's a normal part of our life, there's no stops in that, we dance everywhere in any conditions," he said.

"For us its a great pleasure (to perform), we like to give a really good feast for the eyes.

"I hope whoever comes will never forget our show."

Moscow Ballet's 'La Classique' will perform The Nutcracker at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on April 18.

Click here for tickets and more information.