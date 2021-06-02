Menu
Covid Update Presser
Fears virus will ‘explode’ in Victoria

by Rhiannon Tuffield
2nd Jun 2021 12:33 PM | Updated: 12:53 PM

Victorian health authorities say the highly infectious Covid outbreak in the state will “explode” if its left to run its course.

Addressing the state’s crisis on Wednesday, Acting Premier James Merlino said the state had to run the virus into the ground.

“If we let this thing run its course, it will explode,” he said.

“We’ve got to run this to the ground because if we don’t, people will die.

“And if that happens, it’s our most vulnerable – it’s our parents, it’s our grandparents, it’s Victorians with underlying conditions or compromised immunity, it is those Victorians who will pay the price.”

Melbourne has been placed into an additional seven days in lockdown, with restrictions changing slightly.

More to come

Originally published as Fears virus will ‘explode’ in Victoria

