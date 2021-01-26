Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fears several dead in horror crash

by Elise Williams
26th Jan 2021 6:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A number of people are feared dead following a serious crash involving at least three cars and multiple pedestrians on Brisbane's bayside.

The incident took place on Finucane Rd in Alexandra Hills after 5pm today.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook
Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook

Finucane Rd, near Vienna Rd, is closed in both directions, with police saying it is unlikely to open for several hours.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics remain on scene.

There are reports of multiple serious injuries and some fatalities, and that a vehicle involved may have been stolen.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Fears several dead in horror bayside crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash road toll tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It's time to manufacture jobs, says Canavan

        Premium Content It's time to manufacture jobs, says Canavan

        Politics Gladstone identified as a key location in a new plan aimed at promoting manufacturing job opportunities in regional Australia.

        VOTE NOW: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        News We wanted to know who made the best burger in the region. See the nominations and...

        ‘Talk English you b****’: Woman’s foul-mouthed racial rant

        Premium Content ‘Talk English you b****’: Woman’s foul-mouthed racial rant

        News Amy Chantelle Heath’s outburst in a bustling Brisbane mall landed her in a...

        Police station tantrum means court for Gladstone man

        Premium Content Police station tantrum means court for Gladstone man

        News Jake Ernest Williams’ explicit outburst had him in hot water.