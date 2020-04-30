Menu
A woman is seen wearing a face mask in a long queue outside the Centrelink office in Southport on the Gold Coast, Monday, March 23, 2020. Centrelink offices around Australia have been inundated with people attempting to register for the Jobseeker allowance in the wake of business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Health

Fears over new Aussie virus cluster

by Gavin Fernando
30th Apr 2020 5:11 PM

Victorian authorities are investigating a possible new COVID-19 cluster linked to a Melbourne aged care facility.

The state has recorded seven new cases overnight, bringing its total to 1361.

None of them appear to have spread through community transmission.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said authorities are investigating a possible new cluster linked to the Hawthorn Grange Residential Aged Care facility in Melbourne's inner east.

"There's a cluster at an aged care facility we're investigating at the moment," he said.

"There might be more cases emerge."

He told 3AW none of the cases at the facility appeared to be serious at this stage.

 

Australia has now recorded over 6700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3018 in New South Wales, 1361 in Victoria, 1034 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 219 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 27 in the Northern Territory.

A total of 91 deaths have been recorded nationally.

aged care coronavirus covid-19 outbreak pandemic

