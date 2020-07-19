Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prestige oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal. Picture: David Swift
Prestige oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal. Picture: David Swift
Environment

Fears more oceanside homes will collapse

18th Jul 2020 7:52 AM

TWO homes at Wamberal on NSW's Central Coast have partially crumbled into the sea with fears growing more could be lost.

Monster waves and high tides smashed the luxury homes along Ocean View Drive in Wamberal for the past few days, making a number of houses unstable.

The SES told residents on Saturday it would be cutting power and water to all properties long the road in a bid to keep locals safe.

The oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive have been smashed by days of dangerous waves. Picture: David Swift
The oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive have been smashed by days of dangerous waves. Picture: David Swift

 

The damage at Wamberal Beach.
The damage at Wamberal Beach.

Ocean View Drive resident Matilda Cahill told the ABC the decision from the SES was "frustrating".

"We've had a couple of engineers here this morning saying the house is looking all right … but there'll be no power, no water, they're turning it off so we've got to go. We don't have a house to go to, but we've got to go," she said.

High tide returns at night, with residents likely facing a sleepless night as they wait to see if their home could also be lost.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a number of dangerous surf warnings this week, reporting swell as high as 11.5m.

 

The swells have caused erosion and land to slip into the ocean. Picture: David Swift
The swells have caused erosion and land to slip into the ocean. Picture: David Swift

More Stories

climate change editors picks erosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tannum cafe's new outdoor area proves popular with customers

        premium_icon Tannum cafe's new outdoor area proves popular with customers

        News COFFEE fiends have a different hangout spot with a Tannum Sands cafe opening a new outdoor area.

        PHOTOS: Families enjoy perfect weather at Tannum Sands

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Families enjoy perfect weather at Tannum Sands

        News FAMILIES enjoyed the perfect weather at Millenium Esplanade today. Did we spot you...

        Teen thief armed with box cutter just misses prison sentence

        premium_icon Teen thief armed with box cutter just misses prison sentence

        Crime The boy was warned if he had been an adult the sentence would have been more...

        Gladstone Gladiators return to pool after Covid hiatus

        premium_icon Gladstone Gladiators return to pool after Covid hiatus

        Sport AFTER 17 weeks out of the pool, Gladstone Gladiators can finally return to the...